Ex-US Secretary of State Tillerson Secretly Meets With House Lawmakers to Discuss Trump - Report

The meeting was reportedly conducted in a secret manner without any media advisories or press releases being sent.

Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met on Tuesday with members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee to discuss his activities as US state secretary, The Hill reports.

Tillerson reportedly met with Reps. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) and Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the panel’s chairman and ranking member, respectively, and a small number of majority and minority staff, according to a report by The Daily Beast.

During the meeting, a wide variety of questions related to Tillerson’s tenure were discussed. Although no details regarding the topics of discussion were available, The Daily Beast reported that Tillerson’s time working in the Trump administration, and “the frictions” he had with Jared Kushner – the president’s son-in-law were on the agenda.

According to the report by The Daily Beast, Tillerson’s appearance at the Capitol was handled with “extreme secrecy.”

'Dumb as a Rock': Trump Trashes Former Secretary of State Tillerson

According to a committee aide cited by The Daily Beast, the meeting between the ex-US secretary and members of the committee lasted for more than six hours, during which time, Tillerson spoke of his efforts “to establish a formal and disciplined interagency process at the State Department” met by subsequent failure, and other issues.

Rex Tillerson left the State Department in March 2018, following an announcement of his dismissal made by US president Donald Trump on Twitter.