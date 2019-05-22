Register
    Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson pauses during a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    Ex-US Secretary of State Tillerson Secretly Meets With House Lawmakers to Discuss Trump - Report

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    201

    The meeting was reportedly conducted in a secret manner without any media advisories or press releases being sent.

    Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met on Tuesday with members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee to discuss his activities as US state secretary, The Hill reports.

    Tillerson reportedly met with Reps. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) and Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the panel’s chairman and ranking member, respectively, and a small number of majority and minority staff, according to a report by The Daily Beast.

    READ MORE: Tillerson Blasted Kushner for 'Endangering' US in Middle East, New Book Claims

    During the meeting, a wide variety of questions related to Tillerson’s tenure were discussed. Although no details regarding the topics of discussion were available, The Daily Beast reported that Tillerson’s time working in the Trump administration, and “the frictions” he had with Jared Kushner – the president’s son-in-law were on the agenda.

    According to the report by The Daily Beast, Tillerson’s appearance at the Capitol was handled with “extreme secrecy.”

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks with President Donald Trump during a Cabinet meeting, Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    'Dumb as a Rock': Trump Trashes Former Secretary of State Tillerson
    According to a committee aide cited by The Daily Beast, the meeting between the ex-US secretary and members of the committee lasted for more than six hours, during which time, Tillerson spoke of his efforts “to establish a formal and disciplined interagency process at the State Department” met by subsequent failure, and other issues.

    Rex Tillerson left the State Department in March 2018, following an announcement of his dismissal made by US president Donald Trump on Twitter.

    Tags:
    Mike Pompeo, Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump, meetings, House Foreign Affairs Committee
