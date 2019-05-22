Register
00:18 GMT +322 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    HUD Secretary Ben Carson poses with a family size package of Nabisco Oreo cookies following his testimony on Capitol Hill, May 21, 2019

    ‘Oreo?’: US HUD Head Mistakes Real Estate Term for Cookie During Questioning

    © Twitter/SecretaryCarson
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    During his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee Tuesday, US Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson got a crash course on property terminology after incorrectly identifying and then guessing what the acronym “REO” means.

    Carson must have had lunch on his mind Tuesday morning as he being was questioned about the discrepancy in some foreclosures by Congresswoman Katie Porter.

    When asked about REOs, or real estate owned properties, the former neurosurgeon's brain immediately went to the world of sandwich cookies.

    After Carson took his best guess at basic terminology associated with his cabinet position, Porter, a former professor who wrote an academic study on foreclosure fraud, went on to explain that those with Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans have a higher rate of foreclosure than families that chose government-sponsored enterprises in order to get a third-party loan guaranteed.

    As the hearing was publicly broadcast, social media users wasted no time getting in on Carson's guessing game.

    Carson himself attempted to get in on the fun, but netizens were not having it and immediately flooded his replies.

    Oreo-maker Nabisco has yet to comment on the matter.

    During the hearing, Carson made a point of noting that "hundreds of thousands" of US citizens are awaiting federally subsidized housing, using that fact to argue against subsidizing housing for undocumented immigrants.

    Car
    CC0
    ‘War on the Poor': As Housing Costs Soar, US City Weighs Ban on Sleeping in Cars

    "If in fact you want to explain to the American citizens on the waitlist… why we should continue to support families who are not here legally?" Carson questioned. 

    Moments later, Rep. Nydia Velázquez said Carson was "talking from both sides" of his mouth, considering he sees an issue with housing availability, yet requested "$9.6 billion less for HUD's budget for fiscal year 2020."

    Rep. Maxine Waters also blasted Carson and HUD during the hearing, saying the "department is actively causing harm" by proposing to slash rental assistance and recommending a "cruel proposal" to deny undocumented immigrants subsidized housing, even if they are staying with a legal resident. 

    The Critical Hour
    HUD Suing Facebook for Giving Advertisers Tools to Discriminate in Housing

    More shade concerning the secretary's knowledge of his job was thrown by Rep. Carolyn Maloney after Carson claimed the cuts to rental assistance are "common sense" because you "take care of your own first."

    "Mr. Secretary, the 'D' in HUD does not stand for deportation," Maloney responded, noting that banning undocumented immigrants from federal housing and the hike in payments could each displace the 25,000 mixed-status families currently living in federally subsidized housing.

    Related:

    Trump Administration Sues Facebook Over 'Discriminatory Housing Ads'
    Govt Shutdown Exacerbates Decline of US Housing Market - Wall Street Analyst
    Chinese Diplomat Mocks Trump Over Huawei Row With Graphic Joke
    Nike, Adidas Up in Arms Against Trump's Tariffs on 'Made in China' Shoes
    Netizens ROFL as De Niro Says Imprisoning Trump Would Make America Great Again
    Tags:
    cookies, foreclosure, loans, subsidies, housing, immigration, US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Maxine Waters, Carolyn Maloney, Ben Carson, Donald Trump, Capitol Hill, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse