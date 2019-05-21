Register
04:23 GMT +321 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Michael Cohen

    US House Intelligence Committee Releases Cohen Testimony Transcripts

    © AP Photo/ Craig Ruttle
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen appears to be the US House’s main source of dirt on the president and his lawyers. Following groundbreaking testimony before the House Oversight Committee in February, the Intelligence Committee conducted a series of interviews with the former attorney behind closed doors.

    The US House Intelligence Committee published transcripts of the private interviews between Cohen, lawmakers and a member of the Trump team, The New York Times reported Monday. The panel voted 12-7 Monday evening, according to the Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

    "The public should judge for themselves both the evidence released today in conjunction with Cohen's testimony related to Trump, his troubling relationship with Russia, and the efforts by Trump and those close to him to hide the relationship and potential business deals," committee chairman and House Representative Adam B. Schiff of California said in a statement.

    "The public also deserves the chance to judge Cohen's credibility for themselves, including by examining some of the evidence he provided," Schiff asserted.

    In addition to the nearly 650-paged transcript, the committee disclosed material the former lawyer presented during his interviews.

    ​Earlier in February, Cohen accused US President Donald Trump of "a pattern of lies, crimes and deception" during public testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Private interviews with the Intelligence Committee followed his testimony.

    Democrats then used Cohen's testimony as a basis for opening new investigations into Trump, while Republicans dismissed Cohen as a "liar whose statements cannot be trusted," according to the Times.

    Cohen, after pleading guilty in November 2018, is currently serving a three-year sentence in prison over charges of bank fraud, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress in 2017. Cohen has given false testimony regarding Trump's real estate project in Moscow, according to Nytimes.com.

    A chainlink prison outside a jail
    CC0
    Ex-Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Arrives at Prison to Serve 3-Year Sentence - Reports
    The vote came almost a week after it was revealed that the panel has been investigating whether attorneys connected to Trump and his family helped to obstruct the investigation by editing or shaping Cohen's testimony, according to The Hill.

    Speaking to the Intelligence Committee, Cohen insisted that Trump's lawyers "dangled" a possible pardon in front of him to ensure that he stayed loyal — a claim denied by the same lawyers. According to Cohen, it was Trump's lawyers who helped to shape and edit a false statement he gave to Congress regarding Trump's Moscow project in 2017 — a claim the president's lawyers also deny.

    Chairman Schiff conducted an investigation into possible obstruction of justice by Trump's lawyers — one of a number of concurrent investigations House Democrats are waging against the US president.

    The White House accused the panel of "overreaching" and trying to score political points ahead of the upcoming 2020 elections, The Hill notes.

    The ongoing investigations are seen as part of a power struggle between the White House and the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, as Democrats seek to damage a Republican president ahead of next year's elections.

    Related:

    ‘Very Worrisome’: Cohen Court Docs Show Police State Surveillance in US Capital
    US Republicans Seek Perjury Probe of Trump's Ex-Lawyer Cohen - Letter
    Trump Says Cohen Asked Him for Pardon But Lied in Court About It
    Cohen Files Lawsuit Against Trump Organisation LLC
    US House Intel Chair: Cohen Testimony to Advance Trump Probe 'Substantially'
    Trump Blames Cohen Hearing for Failure of North Korea Summit
    Trump & Kim to Meet Again, is Nuke Deal Possible?; Cohen Shuts Down Republicans
    Tags:
    transcript, testimony, US House Intelligence Committee, Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Model Bella Hadid During the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in France
    Vanity Fair: Famous Actresses and Models at the Cannes Film Festival
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse