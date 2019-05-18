US Golf Association Moves to Investigate Trump's Scores Hack - Report

A US Golf Association managing director of communications confirmed that the organisation is looking into the matter and is taking appropriate action to remove the “erroneous” scores.

The US Golf Association (USGA) has launched an investigation into an apparent hacking incident which involved four “suspiciously unflattering” scores being “erroneously” posted to a Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) account belonging to US President Donald Trump, Golfweek reports.

According to the magazine, the scores “were posted in the same manner that any other golfer or club in America can post”, which suggests that the perpetrator likely gained access to Trump’s GHIN Information.

"We have become aware of reports in the media questioning recent scores posted on President Trump’s GHIN account. As we dug into the data it appears someone has erroneously posted a number of scores on behalf of the GHIN user", USGA managing director of communications said in a statement.

He also added that the USGA is "taking corrective action to remove the scores" and seeks to "determine the origin of the issue" by partnering with its "allied golf associations and their member clubs".

The magazine noted that Trump maintains a handicap index of 2.8 "that is widely regarded as excessively flattering", adding that the president has played over 170 rounds of golf since he assumed his office.