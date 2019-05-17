Register
07:45 GMT +317 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Russia, May 14, 2019

    Pompeo Names Russian, US Overlapping Interests, Calls Sochi Talks 'Substantive'

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Lyzlova
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said he had been able to successfully have substantive discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their recent talks in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

    "We went there for a very substantive set of conversations which we were able to successfully have," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News Radio released late on Thursday.

    Pompeo also said that US-Russian counterterrorism cooperation has helped to protect lives of Russian nationals and step up the United States' security.

    "When I was a CIA director, we worked on counterterrorism all around the world passing information about terror threats between our two countries. I know for certain we kept America safe as a result of information that Russian provided us and I know we saved Russian lives with information that we had in our possession," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News Radio released late on Thursday.

    U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry admires Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's Pobeda car
    © AP Photo / Joshua Roberts
    Lavrov EXPLAINS Why He Didn't Take Mike Pompeo for Car Ride Like John Kerry
    The top diplomat added that counterterrorism efforts and cooperation on settling the crisis in Afghanistan and the North Korea nuclear issue were "three examples of discrete places where it makes real sense for the United States and Russia to work together."

    Pompeo also said that the reduction of violence in Afghanistan meets interests of both Russia and the United States, since both Washington and Moscow are concerned over terrorist threat coming from the Middle Eastern country.

    "Today in Afghanistan we're working to try to achieve reconciliation there. Russia has been very close to Afghanistan and has a terrorist threat that can emulate from that region in the same way that the United States has a terror threat that may — there's an overlap. We could achieve a reduction in violence there. We could do good for each of our two countries," Pompeo said.

    READ MORE: Pompeo Urges Moscow to Work With Washington to Change Path of Relationship

    US State Secretary also said that Russia and the United States had overlapping interests concerning North Korea, adding that Moscow, particularly, sought to ensure "there aren't loose nuclear materials floating around in the region."

    "The Russians have an interest too in ensuring that there aren't loose nuclear materials floating around in the region. They share a border with the North Koreans. They have an interest in helping the North Korean economy be successful once it's denuclearized. So there are places there too where we not only can but have worked closely together," Pompeo said during the interview.

    The negotiations between Pompeo and Putin took place on Tuesday.

    Related:

    US Stands Ready to Find Common Ground With Russia - Pompeo
    WATCH US Secretary of State Pompeo Arrive in Sochi, Russia for Official Visit
    US ‘Banding Together' With ‘Like-Minded Nations' to Protect Sovereignty of Indo-Pacific – Pompeo
    Pompeo to Meet Putin in Sochi on 14 May
    Tags:
    nuclear weapons, terrorism, talks, Vladimir Putin, Mike Pompeo, Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse