At Least Three People Shot Outside Trump Beach Resort in Florida - Report

One person was reportedly killed Sunday afternoon in front of the Trump International Beach Resort Miami, according to The Miami Herald, citing local police.

Miami-Dade police and Sunny Isles Beach police said that at least one person was shot dead in the violence, which occurred within shouting distance of the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department, the Miami Herald reported.

The rapper "NBA Youngboy" was involved in a dispute in front of the Trump hotel, according to multiple reports.

Witnesses claim the rapper became involved in a dispute with a group of unknown people when shots were fired, the New Zealand Herald reported.

The alleged footage from the scene was shared by netizens.

A purported witness of the incident turned to Twitter, saying that he heard 7-8 shots. He added that it was a "battle" between two rappers, "one tried to get away and died in his car in the plaza."

Word on the street is that it’s a dispute between two rappers, one tried to get away and died in his car in the plaza — Yan Schechter (@yanschechter) 12 мая 2019 г.

According to the Epoch Times, paramedics rushed the injured woman, 19, to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. Her condition was not known.

Police are reportedly looking for three suspects, who were armed with an AK-47 and several handguns, searching for a silver GMC Yukon with Florida tag BNE 3360, according to the Local 10 news agency.

