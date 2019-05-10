Whistleblower Chelsea Manning Released From Virginia Detention Center

After 62 days in jail and two petitions for release citing improper procedure by the judge as well as her adamant refusal to testify, Manning has been released.
However, she has been served with another subpoena to appear before another grand jury in one week. "It is therefore conceivable that she will once again be held in contempt of court, and be returned to the custody of the Alexandria Detention Center, possibly as soon as next Thursday, May 16," Manning's lawyers said.
Chelsea Manning released. grand jury expired pic.twitter.com/tpoT1W46xe— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) May 10, 2019
Manning was previously detained for seven years, from 2010 until 2017, for having stolen secret US documents proving the US military committed — and covered up — war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan. She published them via WikiLeaks, the document leaking website founded by Julian Assange, about whom the grand jury presently seeks Manning's testimony.
