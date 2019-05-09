Pompeo Postpones Visit to Greenland - US State Department

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has postponed his visit to Greenland because he needs to return to Washington, the State Department said on Thursday.

"Secretary Pompeo must postpone his visit to Greenland due to a need for the secretary to be in Washington, D.C., today," spokeswoman Mortgan Ortagus said.

In Greenland, he was to meet with a number of local high-ranking politicians, notably with the Prime Minister of Greenland, Kim Kilsen.Pompeo had been due to visit Greenland on Thursday after visiting London on Wednesday.

Earlier, the press service of the US State Department announced that Pompeo will visit Finland, Germany, Great Britain and Greenland, a self-governing overseas territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, from 5 to 9 May.

However, on Tuesday he cancelled his visit to Berlin because of "problems in the field of international security."

Instead, the US Secretary of State held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi in Baghdad. On Wednesday, he arrived in London, where he met with British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt.