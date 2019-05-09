Huawei Meng's Defence Says No Legal Basis for CFO Extradition to US - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's defence team argued in a Vancouver court that there is no legal basis for her extradition to the United States and claimed that her case is politically motivated, media reported.

Meng's legal team argued that her arrest and detention were unlawful and that there is no basis for her extradition to the US, CBC said on Wednesday.

Lawyer Scott Fenton claimed that comments made by US President Donald Trump also suggested that the case against his client is politically motivated, hence defence would seek a stay in proceeding, the report said.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder, was arrested by Canadian authorities last December at the United States' request, reportedly on suspicions of failing to comply with US sanctions against Iran. The arrest was decried by Beijing, which demanded that Canada immediately release the Chinese national.

Huawei has insisted Meng has done nothing illegal.

The Chinese company has been accused by the United States, as well as a number of other countries, of stealing commercial information. Washington also said it suspected Huawei of working for the government of China, the US adversary and the country which is engaged in a major trade spat with Washington. Huawei has dismissed claims about its cooperation with the Chinese authorities and pleaded not guilty to trade secret theft charges.

