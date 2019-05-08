General Motors CEO Says Company Will Invest $700Mln in Ohio - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A General Motors (GM) plan to sell one plant to an electric truck maker and invest $700 million to upgrade three other plants reflects a comeback for the US auto industry that will help keep the economy growing, President Donald Trump in a statement.

"Just spoke to Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, who informed me that, subject to a UAW [United Auto Workers] agreement etc., GM will be selling their beautiful Lordstown Plant to Workhorse, where they plan to build Electric Trucks", Trump said via Twitter. "GM will also be spending $700,000,000 in Ohio in 3 separate locations, creating another 450 jobs".

The Workhorse Group, based in the US state of Ohio, specialises in making electric powered delivery and utility vehicles.

Trump took credit for helping negotiate the deal.

"I have been working nicely with GM to get this done", Trump said. "Thank you to Mary B, your GREAT Governor, and Senator Rob Portman. With all the car companies coming back, and much more, THE USA IS BOOMING!"

….in 3 separate locations, creating another 450 jobs. I have been working nicely with GM to get this done. Thank you to Mary B, your GREAT Governor, and Senator Rob Portman. With all the car companies coming back, and much more, THE USA IS BOOMING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019

​READ MORE: Trump Slams General Motors CEO in Person Over Plant Closures — Report

General Motors had announced earlier its plans to close the Lordstown plant in a series of company-wide cutbacks that could have idled 14,000 auto workers, prompting a series of angry Twitter messages from Trump in March.