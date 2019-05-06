Register
03:41 GMT +306 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election as released on Thursday, April 18, 2019, is photographed in Washington.

    Trump Retracts and Says That Mueller ‘Should Not Testify’ Before Congress

    © AP Photo / Jon Elswick
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller should not testify before Congress on the findings of his report on alleged Russian election interference despite the US leader telling reporters two days prior that the US attorney general should decide whether a hearing will take place.

    "After spending more than $35,000,000 over a two year period, interviewing 500 people, using 18 Trump Hating Angry Democrats & 49 FBI Agents — all culminating in a more than 400 page Report showing NO COLLUSION — why would the Democrats in Congress now need Robert Mueller to testify," Trump tweeted Sunday.

    ​"Are they looking for a redo because they hated seeing the strong NO COLLUSION conclusion? There was no crime, except on the other side (incredibly not covered in the Report), and NO OBSTRUCTION. Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems!" he continued.

    ​Just a couple of days ago, on Friday, Trump told reporters at the White House that Barr should be the one to decide whether Mueller will testify before Congress.

    "I don't know. That's up to our attorney general, who I think has done a fantastic job," Trump said after being asked about whether Mueller should provide congressional testimony.

    Mueller has been under pressure to testify before Congress by Democrats claiming that Attorney General William Barr misrepresented the special counsel's findings.

    After last month's release of a redacted version of Mueller's report, Barr claimed there was no evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with Russian authorities or the Russia-based Internet Research Agency to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election. 

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, meets U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton on her arrival at the APEC summit in Vladivostok, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012.
    © AP Photo / Mikhail Metzel, Pool
    Hillary Clinton Roasts Trump Over Talk With Putin After Mueller Report Release

    The document, however, does detail 10 instances in which Trump himself may have tried to obstruct the investigation, although the president's attempts failed due to US officials refusing to accede to Trump's requests.

    On Fox News Sunday, Democratic representative for Rhode Island David Cicilline said that the US House Judiciary Committee is "aiming to bring in Mueller" on May 15 to testify before Congress but "nothing has been agreed to yet."

    ​"The White House has so far indicated they would not interfere with Mr. Mueller's attempts to testify […] We hope that won't change," Cicilline said during his interview with Fox News Sunday.

    On Sunday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, assuming that Mueller will testify on May 15, said during a news conference, "I heard this morning that Mueller is testifying on the 15th," multiple reports stated. 

    Sen. Lindsey Graham, R- S.C
    © AP Photo / Richard Shiro
    Graham Asks Mueller If He Wants to Testify About Phone Call with Barr

    "I think it's imperative for Mueller to testify. I think the only restraints on what he says is what he thinks he can't say, no one else should impose restraints. We ought to hear the full testimony from Mueller. Given the fact that Barr does not seem to be a neutral observer here, Mueller's testimony is all the more important," he added.

    Calls by Democrats to have Mueller testify have increased after it was revealed last week that a letter from Mueller to the attorney general in March suggests that the latter did not properly characterize instances of potential obstruction of justice by Trump in Barr's letter to Congress summarizing the report before it was released to the public.

    Related:

    US House Committee May Hold Barr in Contempt Over Mueller Report - Chairman
    'Hey China' Clinton Mocks Mueller Report Results on TV
    Mueller Letter Conspiracy Supposed to Replace Debunked Russiagate
    Read Letter Before Watching News: Mueller Not Really At Odds With Barr's Summary
    ‘Meaningless to the Broader Public': Barr-Mueller Battle a Strictly DC Obsession
    Tags:
    hearing, Congressional probe, congress, Robert Mueller, William Barr, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse