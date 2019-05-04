Trump Reacts on Facebook Ban: 'We Have What’s Known as Freedom of Speech!'

US President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction on his official Twitter page in the wake of Facebook’s decision to ban some high-profile media personalities.

Trump condemned social media censorship after the big tech company's announcement on Thursday afternoon that Facebook had banned some prominent commentators from all social media platforms the company owns. The US President has also warned the platform that he is "monitoring and watching".

"I am continuing to monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms. This is the United States of America — and we have what's known as FREEDOM OF SPEECH! We are monitoring and watching, closely!!"

The US President also added that he was "surprised" to see "Conservative thinkers" like American actor James Woods and You Tube personality Paul Joseph Watson among the banned accounts. He also mentioned conservative commentators Diamond and Silk sisters, while calling out Facebook for how "horribly" the company had treated the bloggers.

So surprised to see Conservative thinkers like James Woods banned from Twitter, and Paul Watson banned from Facebook! https://t.co/eHX3Z5CMXb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 мая 2019 г.

Previously, the company led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that it removed the accounts, fan pages and groups associated with the above individuals from Facebook and Instagram after re-evaluating their content or re-examining their activities outside of Facebook.