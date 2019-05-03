US Economy Adds 236,000 Jobs in April, Unemployment Hits 50-Year Low

"The unemployment rate declined by 0.2 percentage point to 3.6 percent in April, the lowest rate since December 1969," a press release summarising the report said.
It went on to note that "total non-farm payroll employment increased by 263,000."
Among the major worker groups, the unemployment rates declined in April for adult men (3.4 percent), adult women (3.1 percent), Whites (3.1 percent), Asians (2.2 percent), and Hispanics (4.2 percent), the release said.
The jobless rates for teenagers (13.0 percent) and Blacks (6.7 percent) showed little or no change.
This follows a Gallup poll released in March that more than half of American voters were willing to give President Donald Trump credit for reviving the US economy and creating new jobs, despite persistent skepticism on the president's overall job performance.
