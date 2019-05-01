Rep. Omar Mocked for Saying Trump Created 'Monsters' Who Terrorise Jews, Muslims

While the congresswoman insisted that she “can't ever speak of Islamophobia and fight for Muslims” if she isn’t “willing to fight against anti-Semitism”, a number of netizens didn't seem willing to let her forget how “some people did something”.

During her speech at a recent rally on Capitol Hill, Rep. Ilhan Omar lashed out against US President Donald Trump, whom she described as “the occupant of the White House”, insisting that his “vile attacks” and “demented views are not welcome here”.

© AFP 2019 / Hocine Zaourar 'Black Hawk Down' Vets Hit Back at Ilhan Omar Over Vilifying US Troops

Speaking at the event which was organised in her support by the Black Lives Matter movement, and which was joined by Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, as well as famous political activist Angela Davis, Omar blamed Trump and his allies for creating “the monsters” which now allegedly terrorise Jews and Muslims alike.

"At this moment, the occupant of the White House… and his allies are doing everything that they can to distance themselves and misinform the public from the monsters that they created that is terrorising the Jewish community and the Muslim community", Omar said as quoted by Haaretz. "Because when we are talking about anti-Semitism we must also talk about Islamophobia. It is two sides to the same coin of bigotry".

Referring to a recent shooting in a synagogue in California, she said that the perpetrator is also "accused of attempting to bomb a mosque".

"So I can't ever speak of Islamophobia and fight for Muslims if I am not willing to fight against anti-Semitism. We collectively need to make sure that we are dismantling all systems of oppression", she stated.

Many social media users, however, seemed reluctant to forget the earlier controversial statements made by Omar and to side with her.

This woman is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. I do not trust or believe a word she says. Her previous hate speech and anti-Semitic rhetoric is not forgotten or forgiven. — USCombatVeteran (@USCombatVet) 1 мая 2019 г.

As one of the people who are targeting the Jewish community with antisemitism is @IlhanMN — cshadowitz (@cshadowitz) 1 мая 2019 г.

If anyone is responsible for that it’s her. She has done it to herself with her very own words. Zero sympathy for her — Mr. McMexican (@BoyZilian1) 1 мая 2019 г.

Ilhan Omar has found herself facing severe backlash on a number of occasions over her controversial remarks. Earlier, she suggested that Jewish organisations pay US politicians to support Israel, with many considering this remark to be anti-Semitic.

READ MORE: 'She Owes Us an Apology': Father of 9/11 Victim Blasts Ilhan Omar, NY Democrats

Last month, she was also thrust into the spotlight after US President Donald Trump tweeted a video featuring her describing the 9/11 terrorist attacks as “some people did something”, with the congresswoman later complaining that she "experienced an increase in direct threats” on her life as a result.