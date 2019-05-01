US Gov't May Lose Right to Borrow Money Due to Debt Ceiling – Treasury

“Based on currently available information, Treasury expects that extraordinary measures will be exhausted sometime in the second half of 2019,” Deputy Assistance Secretary Brian Smit said in the agency’s Quarterly Refunding Statement.
Smit added that it was critical that "Congress act to increase the nation’s borrowing authority, and Treasury urges Congress to act promptly on this important matter.”
In the past, government shutdowns frequently resulted when Treasury exhausted its borrowing authority and partisan squabbling in Congress blocked legislation needed to increase the US debt limit.
