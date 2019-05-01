US Navy Sailors Told to Clap Like They’re ‘at a Strip Club’ for Pence - Reporter

Before US Vice President Mike Pence took the podium to address the sailors of the USS Harry S. Truman Tuesday, the members of the armed forces were reportedly given particularly puzzling instruction on how to welcome the VP.

On Tuesday afternoon, Pence traveled to Norfolk Naval Base in Norfolk, Virginia, to deliver a message from US President Donald Trump while also recognizing the 2,000-plus missions the USS Harry S. Truman and its 7,500 sailors have been a part of in the past year.

The vice president, via Twitter following his address, particularly applauded the the Truman Carrier Strike Group's "essential part" in crippling Daesh.

Prior to Pence's speech, however, it was an order regarding servicemembers' applause that took Twitter by storm.

According to WTKR-TV reporter Brendan Ponton, US Navy sailors toward the rear of the address were given a particular set of instructions in clapping for the veep.

Sailors being instructed to “clap like we’re at a strip club” when VP arrives (not kidding) https://t.co/7NquC4wNxw pic.twitter.com/gUqYtOGiuc — Brendan Ponton (@brendanponton) April 30, 2019

Clapping… in a strip club?

While the order may seem like machismo or a way to encourage fellow servicemembers, many netizens were quick to clap back at the comment and question what it actually meant.

People don’t clap at strip clubs. But what they do does rhyme with “clap”. pic.twitter.com/Tnd4md2Kw6 — Nick Prol (@Spuzzwick) April 30, 2019

For the record,.. I have never heard anyone clap at a stripclub



not ever — WeThePeople America (@WTPAmerica) April 30, 2019

I've never been to a strip club, but clapping seems like an odd response if I were to go to one. — Lawrence (@SBinF) April 30, 2019

Others clutched their pearls at the thought of Pence, or his wife Karen, referred to as "Mother," catching wind of the orders.

Think how many times Pence will ahve to flagellate himself when he hears this… — Carol Livingston (@clivingsbkk) April 30, 2019

Mother is not amused! — Elroy Hammons (@elueroy) April 30, 2019

I don’t think “mother” approves of strip joints — Dan Shamrock (@daniel_gorm65) April 30, 2019

A number of netizens were just turned off by the alleged applause order.

I'll take "Things Men Say In A Professional Setting That Make Women Uncomfortable" for $500. — Fuisce le do thoil (@naugykevin) April 30, 2019

The rest simply treated the odd phrase as a little shade toward both the administration and Pence.

Sure ünber Christian @VP really appreciates the strip club reference 😂 — BoardInMalibu (@BoardInMalibu) April 30, 2019

I’m sure the VP would approve of that strip club comment lmao but it’s perfectly appropriate for this dumpster fire Admin…. — Devin Nunes’ Devin Nunes (@mytoocentz) April 30, 2019