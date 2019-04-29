Register
29 April 2019
    President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House to declare a national emergency in order to build a wall along the southern border, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Washington

    Poll Indicates More Than Half of US Voters Won't Back Trump in Next Election

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than half of US voters say they will not support President Donald Trump in the next election in 2020, a new ABC News/Washington Post poll revealed on Monday.

    "Fifty five percent flatly rule out voting for [Trump] him next year," the poll found.

    One in three likely voters said they would "definitely" support Trump, while another 14 percent have not made their choice yet.

    "While more than half say they’ll definitely not support Trump, 42 percent of Americans overall, and 45 percent of registered voters, say they would at least consider him for a second term," the poll found.

    President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., Thursday, March 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Trump Re-Election Campaign Gains Over $30Mln in First Quarter of 2019 – Reports
    Trump's stances on economy, international trade and immigration make voters more likely to support him, the poll found. On the other hand, his positions on issues such as immigration, health care, international trade and Special Counsel Robert Mueller report are among the major reasons voters could vote against Trump, the poll found.

    The ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted by phone between April 22 and 25, surveying 1,001 adults nationwide.

    Comment via Facebook

    Votre message a été envoyé!
