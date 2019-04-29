Poll Indicates More Than Half of US Voters Won't Back Trump in Next Election

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than half of US voters say they will not support President Donald Trump in the next election in 2020, a new ABC News/Washington Post poll revealed on Monday.

"Fifty five percent flatly rule out voting for [Trump] him next year," the poll found.

One in three likely voters said they would "definitely" support Trump, while another 14 percent have not made their choice yet.

"While more than half say they’ll definitely not support Trump, 42 percent of Americans overall, and 45 percent of registered voters, say they would at least consider him for a second term," the poll found.

© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta Trump Re-Election Campaign Gains Over $30Mln in First Quarter of 2019 – Reports

Trump's stances on economy, international trade and immigration make voters more likely to support him, the poll found. On the other hand, his positions on issues such as immigration, health care, international trade and Special Counsel Robert Mueller report are among the major reasons voters could vote against Trump, the poll found.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted by phone between April 22 and 25, surveying 1,001 adults nationwide.