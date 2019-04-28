Register
14:07 GMT +328 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An activist in opposition of the U.S. involvement in Venezuela occupying the Venezuelan Embassy, sits in a window sill in Washington

    Activists Gather at Venezuelan Embassy in Washington to Prevent Takeover by US

    © REUTERS/ SHANNON STAPLETON
    US
    Get short URL
    0 70

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - About 40 US activists are present in the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, DC invited by the Venezuelan government in a bid to prevent the facility from being handed over to representatives of US-backed self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the embassy.

    The activists explained that from a legal standpoint they are tenants in the embassy and that Washington laws govern their stay on as well as potential eviction from the premises.

    The activists described their stay as a victory in staving off a potential entry by the police, which instead of protecting the diplomatic facility in line with international law seem to seek to act in line with US policy of "regime change" and prompt the standing of opposition leader Guaido and his representatives.

    ​One activist explained to Sputnik that the US government seeks to claim legitimacy for Guaido and his representatives if it provides the embassy for them to use.

    READ MORE: Caracas Welcomes Activists Protecting Venezuelan Embassy in US — FM

    The atmosphere inside the embassy is cautious, but hopeful. The activists seemed determined and guided by purpose. During the day and in the evening, they organize events, including workshops and discussions on such issues as the situation in Honduras, Cuba and Ukraine; Iran sanctions and developments concerning WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Events are displayed on a public board and also include at least one scheduled concert and visits by staff from other embassies such as the Bolivian embassy.

    The Sputnik correspondent witnessed free CD offerings of traditional and modern Venezuelan music as well as promotional political material featuring former Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez.

    Inside the Embassy

    The events are organised in the embassy's conference room on the first floor which seems could accommodate some 50-60 people. The room is equipped with speakers and decorated with various placards and signs voicing resistance to US policy such as "US Hands Off Venezuela," "No Coup," "Guaido Not Welcome Here," and "It is Illegal to Give This Embassy to Anyone But the Elected Government of Venezuela."

    ​On Saturday evening, a featured speaker discussed the issue of US imperialism and how affected peoples can respond to it.

    Elliott Abrams talks to reporters after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo named the hawkish former Republican official to handle U.S. policy toward Venezuela during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    President Maduro Mocks US Special Envoy Abrams as ‘Vice-King’ of Venezuela
    The meeting room on fourth floor is decorated by competing figures in Venezuelan history, one of which is Simon Bolivar, represented by a huge painting marked with the quotation "God grants victory to perseverance." By contrast, a huge mural on the first floor depicts Chavez speaking at the United Nations while addressing indigenous peoples in Venezuela and around the world.

    The activists eat at the embassy's first floor and seemed particularly careful about generating and disposing off garbage. They seemed well organized and properly directed. An executive meeting room is available on that floor next to the kitchen. The food is bought from donations and the activists displayed a placard thanking the Monmouth, New Jersey Green Party for providing a donation for the food on Saturday.

    Some activists voiced the possibility that Washington police may potentially behave unlawfully toward them. They warned that the slightest provocation, including being untidy inside the facility, may be used by the police as a pretext to enter and evict.

    Tensions Rise

    An activist said earlier on Saturday that a woman tried to scream on the embassy's doorsteps and attempted to cause conflict by placing signs on the diplomatic facility's doors and getting in the personal space of an activist. Washington police said she had the right to be there. The activists said they have been trained in nonviolence and are offering such advice to anyone who is present at the embassy and feels may need such advice.

    The Sputnik correspondent witnessed the woman return outside the embassy, seemingly unhinged and potentially violent, hurling obscenities and approaching in an aggressive manner when photographed for the purposes of safety. The woman was shadowed by at least one parked car, which also seemed taken aback when photographed. A second car emerged behind almost immediately and both drivers got out chatting.

    Ativista interrompe enviados dos EUA para Venezuela
    © Photo: YouTube/EFE BRASIL
    WATCH Activist Protest US Coup Plot in Venezuela Straight to Trump Envoy's FACE
    The US government has reportedly not issued a formal request for the activists to vacate the embassy either to them or their lawyers. A representative from the National Lawyers Guild was present at the embassy on Saturday and told the Sputnik correspondent she was available to answer questions.

    The Embassy Protection Collective activist group has been living inside the Venezuelan Embassy in the United States for the last couple of weeks, as the so-called deadline set by Washington for diplomats to leave expired on April 24.

    Venezuela cut off relations with the United States after Maduro accused Washington of orchestrating a military coup in an attempt to effect a change of government and claim Venezuela's resources. Russia, Bolivia, China, Cuba, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

    Related:

    Maduro Says Venezuela Now Free of ‘US Ministry of Colonies’
    President Maduro Mocks US Special Envoy Abrams as ‘Vice-King’ of Venezuela
    Moscow Calls on US to Give Up Idea of Forceful Intervention in Venezuela
    Tags:
    embassy, activists, United States, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Like It Hot: Sensual Outfits at Brazil Fashion Week
    Some Like It Hot: Sensual Outfits at Brazil Fashion Week
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse