Seattle Construction Crane Collapse Kills Four, Injures Three More

The Seattle Fire Department has confirmed that as a result of a crane collapse 4 people were killed, and 3 more injured. A Seattle Fire Chief said two crane operators and two people inside cars died when a construction crane fell onto a street, according to AP.

According to a statement by the Seattle Fire Department, 5 cars were crushed as a result of the incident. There were a total of 4 fatalities, and patients with injuries were transferred to hospital.

The incident at Fairview Ave N and involved a crane that fell into traffic. 5 cars were crushed. There are a total of 4 fatalities, and 3 injured patients that have been transferred to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/HM3PBZ5Udt — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) April 27, 2019

Earlier it was reported that the crane collapsed on Mercer Street near Interstate 5 shortly before 4 p.m. A spokesman from the Seattle Fire Department said that four people were dead by the time firefighters arrived. Other victims were transported to the hospital, AP reported.

​​With Amazon and other tech companies increasing their hiring in Seattle, the city has dozens of construction cranes building office towers and apartment buildings. As of January there were about 60 construction cranes in Seattle, more than any other American city, AP report says.