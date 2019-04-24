Fatal Desire: Elderly US Woman Murdered Husband Over Porn

Patricia Hill, a 69-year old woman from Arkansas, was found guilty of killing her husband Frank over a satellite TV porn channel.
The woman was convicted of second-degree murder after she testified that her intent was to shoot at her husband’s feet to get his attention, and that she didn’t realise that shooting in that area could be fatal when he bent over.
The fatal shooting took place in July 2018, in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles (64 km) southeast of Little Rock.
