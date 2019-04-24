Fatal Desire: Elderly US Woman Murdered Husband Over Porn

The fatal shooting occurred after the culprit didn’t like what she saw in a satellite TV bill, though the woman insisted she only wanted to get the victim’s attention by firing in his direction.

Patricia Hill, a 69-year old woman from Arkansas, was found guilty of killing her husband Frank over a satellite TV porn channel.

The woman was convicted of second-degree murder after she testified that her intent was to shoot at her husband’s feet to get his attention, and that she didn’t realise that shooting in that area could be fatal when he bent over.

Patricia’s testimony also revealed that she'd previously cancelled the pornographic channel, and that she shot Frank twice after receiving a bill which showed that the channel had been added again.

The fatal shooting took place in July 2018, in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles (64 km) southeast of Little Rock.