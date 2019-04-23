US Running Tests to See if 2020 Elections Could Be Hacked - White House

Earlier this month, the Justice Department released Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on the alleged Trump-Russia collusion and Russian interference in the 2016 US elections. The report says no evidence of collusion between Moscow and Trump was found but did uncover proof of Russian interference in the vote.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is already testing whether the next presidential election in 2020 could be hacked, White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley told reporters on Tuesday.

"We're already running tests to see if the election could be hacked and how that would work to stop that," Gidley said. "Things that Barack Obama and his administration did not do. We now know why. He thought Hillary Clinton would in fact win the election."

Russia has repeatedly denied meddling in the US election, saying the allegations were invented to excuse the loss of Trump's opponent during the 2016 presidential election.

Moscow has also insisted that US authorities never revealed any evidence to prove their allegations.