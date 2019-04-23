US Running Tests to See if 2020 Elections Could Be Hacked - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is already testing whether the next presidential election in 2020 could be hacked, White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley told reporters on Tuesday.
"We're already running tests to see if the election could be hacked and how that would work to stop that," Gidley said. "Things that Barack Obama and his administration did not do. We now know why. He thought Hillary Clinton would in fact win the election."
READ MORE: Mueller Probe Damaged US Democracy More Than Russia's Alleged Meddling — Kushner
Moscow has also insisted that US authorities never revealed any evidence to prove their allegations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)