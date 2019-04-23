Donald Trump to Make State Visit to United Kingdom in June - Report

The White House is expected to make the official announcement in 48 hours.
While the exact date of the visit is unclear, there is speculation it could take place around 6 June in order to coincide with the 75th anniversary of D-Day, according to The Daily Express.
This would be Trump's second trip to the UK, following the four-day visit he made last July, when he was met by thousands of people protesting his policies.
In July 2018, Trump travelled to the UK for a two-day working visit, during which he met Prime Minister Theresa May at Blenheim Palace and also sat down with the Queen for tea at Windsor Castle.
