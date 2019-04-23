Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump with Queen Elizabeth II, inspects the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, July 13, 2018

    Donald Trump to Make State Visit to United Kingdom in June - Report

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    The US President will visit the Buckingham Palace during the trip, according to Reuters report.

    The White House is expected to make the official announcement in 48 hours.

    While the exact date of the visit is unclear, there is speculation it could take place around 6 June in order to coincide with the 75th anniversary of D-Day, according to The Daily Express.

    Donald Trump (File)
    © AP Photo / John Locher
    Trump Not Worried About Impeachment in Light of Mueller Report
    When in the UK, Trump is expected to attend the Horse Guards Parade in London and inspect the Guard of Honour before arriving at Buckingham Palace where a State Banquet in the Ballroom, accommodating about 150 VIP guests, is due to be held.

    This would be Trump's second trip to the UK, following the four-day visit he made last July, when he was met by thousands of people protesting his policies.

    In July 2018, Trump travelled to the UK for a two-day working visit, during which he met Prime Minister Theresa May at Blenheim Palace and also sat down with the Queen for tea at Windsor Castle.

