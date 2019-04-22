Six Killed in Small Plane Crash in Texas - FAA

The incident occurred before 9 a.m. near Kerrville Municipal Airport, CNN reports quoting Lt. Jason Reyes with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Six people died when a twin-engine plane crashed in Texas on Monday morning.

A Beechcraft BE58 was getting ready to land at Kerrville Municipal Airport when the accident took place, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

6 Killed In Crash Of Small Aircraft In Kerrville, Texas https://t.co/NTxp0Tj6px pic.twitter.com/0bjxqmKhPD — Cedar Park Patch (@CedarParkPatch) 22 апреля 2019 г.

​Wreckage was found about six miles northwest of the airport. The flight had departed from West Houston Airport outside Houston, the FAA said.

It added that its investigators are headed to the site and the National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the probe.

This is the second accident involving a small plane in Texas over the past two days. On Sunday two people died when a single-engine aircraft crashed at the Shirley Williams Airport in Kingsland.