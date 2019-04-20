US Prosecutors Seek 18-Month Jail Term for Russian National Butina

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US prosecutors have recommended that the court give an 18-month jail term to Russian national Maria Butina, who is detained in the United States on charges of conspiring to act as a foreign agent, the court filing has shown.

"The government respectfully recommends that Butina be sentenced to a term of imprisonment of 18 months, and that the Court execute the requested Order of Judicial Removal," the court filing read.

Butina was arrested in Washington, DC in mid-July last year on suspicion of working as an unregistered foreign agent for the Russian government. The young woman initially denied the charges, but last December, she agreed to cooperate with the prosecution and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent.

Sentencing in Butina's case is scheduled for April 26.

Both Butina's defence and US prosecutors have requested the court that the Russian national be deported immediately after sentencing.