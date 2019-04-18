US Congress Not to Receive Mueller Report Until After Barr Presser

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Justice (DOJ) informed Congress not to expect to see the Mueller report before 11:00 a.m. local time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on Thursday after Attorney General William Barr holds a press conference, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said in a statement.

"DOJ is informing us we will not receive the report until around 11/12 tomorrow afternoon — AFTER Barr’s press conference. This is wrong," Nadler said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Barr and US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are supposed to hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. EST to review the report, Politico reported.

Nadler also said he is "deeply troubled" by reports that the White House is being briefed on the Mueller report ahead of the release.

© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin

The Justice Department is expected to release a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into allegations of Russian meddling during the 2016 US presidential election and collusion with President Donald Trump.

The report will be released to both Congress and the public, Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec told reporters on Tuesday.

According to a summary released by Barr last month, Mueller’s team concluded that while there was no collusion Russia did interfere in the election.

Russian officials have said the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump’s opponent as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.