Ex-Air Freight Worker Pleads Guilty in Chinese Military Smuggling Scheme - DoJ

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A former manager at an international air carrier pleaded guilty to acting as an agent for a foreign government by shipping packages under the direction of Chinese military officials assigned to the United Nations, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, Ying Lin pleaded guilty to acting as an agent of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), without notification to the Attorney General, by working at the direction and control of military officers assigned to the Permanent Mission of the People’s Republic of China to the United Nations," the release said on Wednesday.

"Lin, a former manager with an international air carrier headquartered in the PRC (the Air Carrier), abused her privileges to transport packages from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK Airport) to the PRC aboard Air Carrier flights at the behest of the PRC military officers."