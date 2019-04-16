Pulitzer Prize Board Awards Coverage of Mass Shootings, Trump Probes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Pulitzer Prizes for excellence in US journalism were awarded to several national and local media outlets for stories on mass shootings and alleged scandals involving President Donald Trump.

Three Pulitzer Prizes were given for coverage of gun violence within the US over the past year, the organization said on Monday. The South Florida Sun Sentinel received the prize for public service for covering the murder of 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette received the award for breaking news reporting for covering the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in the city in October 2018 in which 11 people were killed. The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland received a special citation for covering the killing of five members of its staff in their own newsroom.

The Wall Street Journal won the category in national reporting for its articles on financial payments organized by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen to assure the silence of women who had claimed to have had affairs with the president.

The New York Times received a Pulitzer Prize for probing tax activities of the Trump family that allowed the president's father Fred Trump, founder of the family fortune to pass on millions of dollars to his children while reducing inheritance taxes.

The Associated Press brought home a Pulitzer for stories detailing atrocities from the war in Yemen, including theft of food aid, use of child troops and torture.