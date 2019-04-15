'We Will Never Forget': Trump Slams 'Out of Control' Omar, Riles Up Social Media

The president delivered his critical remark mere days after he tweeted a video of Omar making a controversial description of a series of deadly terrorist attacks which rocked the United States on 11 September 2001.

US President Donald Trump has delivered a fresh barrage of criticism against Rep. Ilhan Omar, which appears to be a follow-up of his previous 9/11-related verbal jab in her direction.

In his recent tweet, the president berated Omar for her "anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements", insisting that "she is out of control, except for her control of Nancy [Pelosi]".

Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made. She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 апреля 2019 г.

​Earlier, the president also tweeted footage of Omar describing the 9/11 terrorist attacks as "some people did something", prompting the congresswoman to complain that she has allegedly "experienced an increase in direct threats on my life — many directly referencing or replying to the President's video".

​House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also announced that she had spoken with the House's sergeant-at-arms to confirm that Capitol Police conduct a security assessment for Ilhan Omar and her family.

"The president's words weigh a ton, and his hateful and inflammatory rhetoric creates real danger. President Trump must take down his disrespectful and dangerous video", Pelosi added, as quoted by Haaretz.

This development quickly attracted the attention of a number of social media users who apparently aren’t too fond of the current US president and his policies.

totes awesome that a dimwitted demagogue is continuing to goad his rabid numbskull worshipers into an Islamophobic frenzy, what could possibly go wrong — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) 15 апреля 2019 г.

You are out of control. Please have your crap-filled diaper changed. It would have been better if you weren’t born. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) 15 апреля 2019 г.

Some also expressed their support for Rep. Omar.

Did your hear her comments in context? Her point was muslims were stigmatized and are under intense scrutiny. That's a fact. You should be attacking Donald for inciting violence. Your anger is misdirected — Patrick (@godlessone2) 15 апреля 2019 г.

​However, there was also no shortage of Omar and Pelosi detractors either.

Rep Omar should be removed from office. Her hateful and ignorant comments demonstrate she is unfit for office. Show courage for once democrats! — RD (@real_defender) 15 апреля 2019 г.

I believe Nancy Pelosi agrees with her anti-Semitic remarks!



The Democrats are now the party of anti-Semitism! — Lori Hendry (@Lrihendry) 15 апреля 2019 г.

Omar is twisting our freedoms for her anti American agenda and trying to diminish the horrid truth of 911. Like it was just a small bleep in our history and nothing of significance. Not the lives lost or the suffering. WE WILL NEVER FORGET. — Putbull Mom (@PutbullM) 15 апреля 2019 г.