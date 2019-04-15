Register
    In this June 10, 2018, file photo, Robert De Niro introduces a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York

    De Niro Polarises Social Media by Thrashing Republicans for 'Muting' Bob Mueller

    © AP Photo / Michael Zorn/Invision
    On 24 March, the US Department of Justice released a four-page summary of the findings made by Robert Mueller and his team, which states that the probe found no proof of collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign during the 2016 election.

    Famous movie star Robert De Niro, a well-known outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump, has apparently managed to stir up things on social media once again after he shared his thoughts about attorney general William Barr's four-page summary of special counsel Robert Mueller's report with the Hollywood Reporter.

    During the interview, De Niro explained that Mueller represents "justice" to him and to "many of us", adding that the special counsel has been "muted by Barr and what’s going on and by Republicans".

    "I don’t know what’s happened in this country with the Republicans. I mean the Republicans with Nixon didn’t do this, but these Republicans are. And we’re not going to forget about them", he lamented. "Because when, later on in years to come, long after Trump is gone, there are going to be writers, as soon as any of these characters come out, emerge in some way, they’re going to remind us of all the things that these Republicans did during the time of Trump."

    De Niro’s assessment of the situation elicited a somewhat mixed reaction online, as many social media users seemed inclined to agree with him.

    ​Others, however, appeared less than thrilled by De Niro’s remarks.

    ​Some even poked fun at the 75-year-old actor’s age, claiming that it affected his judgement.

