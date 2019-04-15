De Niro Polarises Social Media by Thrashing Republicans for 'Muting' Bob Mueller

On 24 March, the US Department of Justice released a four-page summary of the findings made by Robert Mueller and his team, which states that the probe found no proof of collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign during the 2016 election.

Famous movie star Robert De Niro, a well-known outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump, has apparently managed to stir up things on social media once again after he shared his thoughts about attorney general William Barr's four-page summary of special counsel Robert Mueller's report with the Hollywood Reporter.

During the interview, De Niro explained that Mueller represents "justice" to him and to "many of us", adding that the special counsel has been "muted by Barr and what’s going on and by Republicans".

"I don’t know what’s happened in this country with the Republicans. I mean the Republicans with Nixon didn’t do this, but these Republicans are. And we’re not going to forget about them", he lamented. "Because when, later on in years to come, long after Trump is gone, there are going to be writers, as soon as any of these characters come out, emerge in some way, they’re going to remind us of all the things that these Republicans did during the time of Trump."

De Niro’s assessment of the situation elicited a somewhat mixed reaction online, as many social media users seemed inclined to agree with him.

History will not be kind to this regime or banana republicans — Scotiaalba (@Scotia00140386) 13 апреля 2019 г.

It will take the United States 50 years to overcome Trumpism on the world stage and how will any country EVER trust us in entering into any unilateral agreements? — Sandy Kallick (@KallickSandy) 14 апреля 2019 г.

I will never trust another republican! And i will Never vote Republican ever Again! Lindsey Graham was Right! Electing trump will be the End of the Republican party! Untrustworthy liar!! — CSB (@CSue8971) 15 апреля 2019 г.

​Others, however, appeared less than thrilled by De Niro’s remarks.

Well Mr. DeNiro, we’re not gonna forget what ya’ll did under Obama.



Stalemate. Now go make a movie or something entertaining before you become completely obsolete. People are forgetting who you are. — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) 15 апреля 2019 г.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 YOU LOSE!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Just another washed up actor talking smack! — Bob Cronin (@bobcronin64) 15 апреля 2019 г.

#RobertDeNiro Two can playing this way, we will not forget about what you've said. I wouldn't expect great turn out for future movies. pic.twitter.com/nM6PUf0c9H — Jens Johnson (@JensJohnson2) 12 апреля 2019 г.

​Some even poked fun at the 75-year-old actor’s age, claiming that it affected his judgement.