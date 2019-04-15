Tornadoes Reportedly Kill at Least 8 People in US South (PHOTO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Weekend tornadoes and storms in the southern states of the United States killed at least eight people, including children, USA Today newspaper reported.

Tornadoes mostly hit the states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, the USA Today newspaper said on Sunday, adding that dozens of people were injured in these states.

Dangerous nighttime tornadoes are ongoing across Mississippi with at least 2 tornado touchdowns in the last 40 minutes near Mantee, MS and Maben, MS. #severeweather #tornadoes pic.twitter.com/qhRxnNr1ks — US StormWatch (@GreatWinter2017) April 14, 2019

​At least 25 individuals were injured in Alto, Texas and eight of them are reportedly in critical condition. Another 19 people were injured in Monroe County, Mississippi.

Mississippi tornado: 90million AT RISK as DEADLY storm ravages US — ’TAKE COVER NOW!’… pic.twitter.com/fmZcaJt9Tm — News Breakouts (@NewsBreakouts) April 14, 2019

​About 100,000 houses and commercial buildings were left without electricity because of the storm, several people are still missing.