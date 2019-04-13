WATCH Train Ramming into Car at Full Speed in Orlando, Florida

According to law enforcement forces, the car's driver was subsequently taken to Orlando Regional Medical Centre in serious condition. The police do not believe that the woman intentionally crossed the railroad tracks.

A train rammed into a car in the city of Orlando, Florida on Wednesday. The Orlando Police have shared surveillance footage on Twitter showing a woman drive her SUV into the path of an oncoming Florida commuter train. This is the third train-car collision at this exact intersection over the past several months.



The video shows the car pass through the railroad crossing guardrails and pull onto the tracks.

Please obey all traffic laws, especially when approaching railroad crossings. Trying to cross when a train approaches is extremely dangerous. Exercise patience and drive safe. pic.twitter.com/OzvO0WJFBV — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) 11 апреля 2019 г.

After a few seconds, the car suddenly moves forward only to be hit by the approaching train, dragging the vehicle for several feet.

Some eighty-two passengers and two employees were aboard the train. None of them sustained any injuries.

In December, two similar incidents took place within several hours of each other. A SunRail train hit the rear of a car, while two hours later an Amtrak train ploughed into a pickup truck. Neither of the incidents resulted in any fatalities.