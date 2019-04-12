Register
02:11 GMT +312 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters rally in front of the Westminster Magistrate's Courthouse in London in support of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange

    US Lawmakers Say Assange Should Be Held Responsible for Election Meddling

    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    WikiLeaks Founder Assange Arrested in London as Ecuador Withdraws Political Asylum (30)
    202

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Several US lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle in separate statements on Thursday said WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange must be held accountable for allegedly working with Russia to interfere in American elections.

    "Now that Julian Assange has been arrested, I hope he will soon be held to account for his meddling in our elections on behalf of… the Russian government", US Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer said via Twitter. US Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, a Republican, expressed in a press release on Thursday that Assange must face justice for working as part of the Russian intelligence services and conspiring to steal classified information.

    READ MORE: 'Culture of Revenge': US Tries to Get Assange by Hook or by Crook

    Senator Bob Menendez, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said that he hopes the US justice system holds Assange "to account for his crimes". Senate Vice Chairman on the Intelligence Committee Mark Warner said in a separate press release that the British courts must quickly extradite Assange to the United States so he can "finally get the justice he deserves", Warner also claimed Assange worked with Russia to help undermine the West and US security.

    Banners in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange are displayed outside Westminster magistrates court where he was appearing in London, Thursday, April 11, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Assange, Once Hailed by the Press, Now Jailed by the Press
    Republican Senator Lyndsey Graham, Congressman Eliot Engel and several other lawmakers made similar comments throughout the day. Assange was arrested in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London earlier. The UK police confirmed that the arrest had been made "on behalf of the United States authorities". Ecuador had withdrawn asylum it had earlier granted Assange. US authorities indicted Assange in connection with a federal charge of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion, the Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.

    The computer intrusion charge carries a maximum prison sentence of five years. However, experts and former intelligence officials have said the United States could bring additional charges against Assange.

    READ MORE: Past Controversial, Future Uncertain: The Life and Times of Julian Assange

    US authorities indicted Assange in connection with a federal charge of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion, the Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.

    Assange gained fame after WikiLeaks published a large number of leaked files, including some referring to US military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, and conditions in Guantanamo detention camp. Assange faced criticism for not redacting some of the names in the files which some argue put Afghan informants and US personnel at risk in Afghanistan.

    A police car parked outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, after WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police and taken into custody Thursday April 11, 2019
    © AP Photo / John Stillwell
    Pranksters ‘Rent Out’ Assange's Room in Embassy With 'Balcony to Chat S**t Off' After His Arrest – Report
    Since 2012, Assange had been residing in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced a probe over allegations of sexual offenses. Assange denied those allegations and called them politically motivated. While the Swedish police dropped the investigation in 2017, Assange was still wary of being extradited to the United States.

    Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying the allegations were fabricated to excuse the election loss of President Donald Trump's opponent as well as to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

    READ MORE: No Journalist is Safe: Protestors React to Assange Arrest, Likely US Extradition

    Topic:
    WikiLeaks Founder Assange Arrested in London as Ecuador Withdraws Political Asylum (30)

    Related:

    Assange's Defence Says WikiLeaks Founder Could Be Extradited to US, Face Torture
    'Culture of Revenge': US Tries to Get Assange by Hook or by Crook
    Assange, Once Hailed by the Press, Now Jailed by the Press
    Past Controversial, Future Uncertain: The Life and Times of Julian Assange
    Pranksters 'Rent Out' Assange's Room in Embassy Amid His Arrest – Report
    Tags:
    meddling, lawmakers, election, Julian Assange, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse