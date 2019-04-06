Trump Says He Can Close US-Mexico Border in ‘a Day’

US President Trump said during his visit to the southern border that he could quickly shutter the US-Mexico border in order to deal with illegal immigration, just one day after saying he would give Mexico a “one-year warning”.

While visiting a Border Patrol station in southern California, Trump praised Mexico’s efforts to deal with migrant caravans from Central America, yet also said he would not be afraid to close down the border if necessary.

“It won’t take a year, it’ll take a day,” Trump said, while noting that media outlets were writing “a lot of fake news” about how long it would take for him to make the move.

© AP Photo / Moises Castillo Trump Says He Will Close Border With Mexico or Introduce Car Tariffs

Earlier on Thursday, the president said “we're going to give them a one-year warning” before introducing tariffs on autos made in Mexico or shutting down the border in the event that the Mexican government doesn’t take measures to deal with illegal immigration flows. The statement was made after lawmakers and business groups became concerned over a possible shutdown of the southern US border which could inflict significant harm on the economy.

READ MORE: Trump Threatens to Hit Mexico With 25% Tariffs on Cars Amid Border Issues

However, Trump denied changing his mind on the matter, adding: “So Mexico, I have to say, has been very, very good.”

Trump also met with Border Patrol and military leaders before touring a section of rebuilt fencing – a part of the wall he had promised to build.

“We built a lot of it. It’s better and much more effective than the previous wall,” Trump said.

Trump is also scheduled to attend a political fundraiser in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Friday night and will speak on Saturday at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas during his tour of the southwestern US.