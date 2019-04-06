Trump Says He Can Close US-Mexico Border in ‘a Day’

While visiting a Border Patrol station in southern California, Trump praised Mexico’s efforts to deal with migrant caravans from Central America, yet also said he would not be afraid to close down the border if necessary.
“It won’t take a year, it’ll take a day,” Trump said, while noting that media outlets were writing “a lot of fake news” about how long it would take for him to make the move.
READ MORE: Trump Threatens to Hit Mexico With 25% Tariffs on Cars Amid Border Issues
However, Trump denied changing his mind on the matter, adding: “So Mexico, I have to say, has been very, very good.”
Trump also met with Border Patrol and military leaders before touring a section of rebuilt fencing – a part of the wall he had promised to build.
“We built a lot of it. It’s better and much more effective than the previous wall,” Trump said.
Trump is also scheduled to attend a political fundraiser in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Friday night and will speak on Saturday at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas during his tour of the southwestern US.
All comments
Show new comments (0)