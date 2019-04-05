Honduran Cocaine Kingpin Gets 37 Year Sentence for Pouring Drugs Into US - DoS

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Longtime Honduras drugs cartel chief Noe Montes-Bobadilla has received a sentence of 37 years in jail for smuggling thousands of kilograms of cocaine into the United States, the US Department of Justice said in a news release on Friday.

"The former leader of a large-scale Honduran drug trafficking organization was sentenced today to 37 years in prison for trafficking thousands of kilograms of cocaine bound for the United States," the release said. "Noe Montes-Bobadilla, 35, was sentenced by US District Judge Liam O’Grady."

According to court documents, Montes-Bobadilla led a drug-trafficking cartel named after him that was also known as "Los Montes." The documents described it as one of the largest drug cartels in Honduras.

"To protect his cocaine-trafficking operations, Montes-Bobadilla bribed law enforcement officers and officials, and engaged in numerous acts of violence, including murder… Montes-Bobadilla… distributed thousands of kilograms of cocaine destined for the United States," the release said.

Noé Montes Bobadilla es extraditado hacia el distrito Este de #Virginia #EEUU acusado del delito de narcotrafico pic.twitter.com/WYDeU8kPgi — Policía Nacional (@PoliciaHonduras) September 22, 2017

​Los Montes dominated the drug-trafficking activity in the area of Francia in Honduras and received shipments of cocaine sent via boats, clandestine aircraft and submarines from their Colombian suppliers, the Justice Department said.

Noé Montes Bobadilla es el décimo quinto extraditado por Honduras a Estados Unidos #RealidadInformativa pic.twitter.com/lmdEwMxwYt — Fuerzas Armadas de Honduras TV (@FFAATV) September 22, 2017

​Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump has addressed the drug-trafficking issue, saying that he was considering an economic penalty for the illegal drugs that had been smuggled via Mexico and across the US southern border.