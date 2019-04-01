3 Major US Airlines Experience System-Wide Computer Outages - Reports

The technical mishap is said to have affected major national carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, and follows on widespread outages last week causing delays at major airports across the country.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has reported that multiple US airlines are facing problems "with a flight planning weight and balance program called Aerodata" which has affected mainline and regional operations "to varying degrees."

The problem is said to have caused flight delays, and forced taxiing planes to return to their gates.

In addition to the major carriers, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines have also been affected, according to the FAA.

Delta and Southwest each acknowledged the problem on Twitter, saying they were was working hard to resolve the issue. Southwest added that error causing the disruption couldn't be resolved by a simple system reset.

Hey Brian — We're working diligently to get this issue resolved, and your patience is greatly appreciated. Our Team in the airport will provide updates as new information becomes available —Kayla — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) 1 апреля 2019 г.

It's affecting our flights system wide, and we're working to see if it's affecting any other carriers this morning as well. In the meantime, once more information has been made available our Agents at the airport will be happy to disseminate it to y'all. —Rocky — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) 1 апреля 2019 г.

I completely apologize, we are currently experiencing a System-Wide Outage we are working diligently to get it back up and running. We do not have a specific time as yet. TMC — Delta (@Delta) 1 апреля 2019 г.

