Trump Approves Key Link Construction of Keystone Pipeline at US-Canadian Border

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump has issued a presidential permit to authorize the TransCanada Keystone Pipeline to construct connection facilities at the US-Canadian border, the White House announced on Friday.

“I hereby grant permission, subject to the conditions herein set forth, to TransCanada Keystone Pipeline… to construct, connect, operate, and maintain pipeline facilities at the international border of the United States and Canada at Phillips County, Montana, for the import of oil from Canada to the United States”, Trump said in a permit released by the White House.

Two days earlier, on Wednesday, North Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed two new laws to try and prevent more demonstrations against the Dakota Access Pipeline that is to be part of the Keystone project.

The Keystone Pipeline System is an oil pipeline system in Canada and the United States that was commissioned in 2010 and that is now owned solely by the TransCanada Corporation.

Trump said last year that he approved the Keystone XL pipeline project, which he said is ready to start and will create some 48,000 jobs. The 1,179-mile pipeline would carry up to 830,000 barrels of crude oil per day from the Canadian province of Alberta to the US state of Nebraska and to the oil refineries on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Various environmental groups and Native American tribes have repeatedly protested against the project, which traverses sacred tribal lands and could pollute local waters.

