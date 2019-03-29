Register
22:40 GMT +329 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    NYC gang members chase man through Brooklyn streets before brutal killing

    NYC Gang Members Chase Victim Through Brooklyn Before ‘Brutal' Killing (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/Chief Dermot F. Shea
    US
    Get short URL
    101

    The New York Police Department recently released surveillance footage capturing the moments leading up to the brutal Brooklyn murder of 21-year-old Tyquan Eversley, which was carried out by several members of a local gang. Officials are calling on locals with knowledge of the incident to come forward.

    Anti-Trump protesters shout at supporters of US President Donald Trump during a rally near Trump Tower in Fifth Avenue, February 5, 2017 in New York
    © AFP 2019 / Bryan R. Smith
    WATCH Protesters Get Arrested at New York Anti-Trump Rally
    Footage released to the public on Thursday shows 10 individuals chasing Eversley down through the East New York section of Brooklyn on March 19, starting at roughly 5:15 p.m. local time. Local media reports indicate that the chase began just as Eversley was walking down New Lots Avenue and coming up on Cleveland Street.

    Police say that just as Eversley was making his way to the intersection, a car pulled up alongside him, and three individuals got out and attacked him. The chase was on after Eversley was able to regain his composure and flee the scene.

    "You are literally going to see a 21-year-old male fighting for his life running on the streets of Brooklyn being chased by a group of at least 10 thugs," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said of the video release. "It's tough to watch."

    ​Running for several blocks, Eversley is seen at times hiding behind cars, in alleyways and even inside cabs in an effort to evade the several men chasing him. NYPD Chief Mike Kemper told reporters that some of the suspects were also hunting Eversley via car.

    "We have video surveillance of this group looking in alleyways, looking up and down the street, hunting, searching," Kemper said. "No less than 10 individuals were active participants in this brutal, brutal murder… This video is very, very hard to watch, and I've been doing this a long time."

    One of the pursuers pulled a firearm on Eversley, but police do not believe that it was discharged during the chase.

    An aircraft lands at Heathrow Airport near London, Britain, December 11, 2015
    © REUTERS / Neil Hall/File Photo
    Predatory Behavior: Gang Nips Hawk Protecting Skies at London's Busiest Airport - Reports

    Hiding behind a car for a period of time, Eversley was eventually spotted by the suspects, which forced him to run into the backyard of a nearby residence. Video shows Eversley jumping over a fence, where he ultimately becomes entangled in barbed wire that was placed below. Using this to their advantage, the suspects move in on Eversley.

    One individual is seen hurling a large rock at Eversley as another jumps onto the fence and shoots him five times. Eversley was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    A tweet posted by Shea on Thursday shows that investigators have identified nine persons of interest who are still being sought. Officials have arrested one suspect, who was identified as 25-year-old Michael Reid. He has been accused of throwing the rock at Eversley and has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

    Media reports indicate that Eversley had a rap sheet of his own, which included a 2015 arrest for a hate crime, a 2018 arrest for robbery with a gun and a February 2019 arrest for possession of drugs. Police are still unsure why Eversley was attacked by the wanted persons.

    NYPD officials have likened the March killing to the June 2018 murder of teenager Lesandro Guzman-Felix, who was dragged out of a Bronx bodega and attacked with a machete by several alleged members of the Trinitarios gang. According to CBS New York, officials on the case have suggested that Guzman-Felix was mistaken for someone else.

    Related:

    Florida Mail Bomber Cesar Sayoc Pleads Guilty in New York Court - Reports
    WATCH Game of Thrones' Sansa Stark Perform Wine-Chugging Stunt in New York
    Donald Trump Jr. Defends Chelsea Clinton Over New York University Video
    New York City on Brink of Bankruptcy - Financial Analysts
    Nearly 30 People Injured Due to Turbulence on Istanbul-New York Flight – Reports
    Tags:
    chase, Murder, killing, Gang, Gang Members, New York Police Department (NYPD), Tyquan Eversley, Brooklyn, New York City, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse