Multiple Victims Reported in Seattle Shooting, Suspect Detained (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

At least four people were shot Wednesday afternoon in North Seattle, including a Metro bus driver, according to local media citing Seattle police.

One person has been detained by Seattle police after the shooting was reported near Northeast 120th Street and Sand Point Way Northeast at around 4 p.m. local time, according to the Seattle Times newspaper.

Not a good sign when Seattle police are having to cover car with sheets and a victim on ground in Lake City. Avoid the area as officers investigate big shooting crime scene near 120th and Sandpoint Way with multiple victims. pic.twitter.com/EJWCZQlPkY — ElisaJaffe (@ElisaJaffe) March 28, 2019

Police Chief Carmen Best told the Seattle Times that four people were shot, and that there was one fatality.

A bus driver on Metro Route 75 was hit in the torso but was able to walk to a gurney to be transported by paramedics, according to Kenneth Price, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587, who said he was en route to the hospital, the Seattle Times reported.

This video is from the scene of a reported shooting in Lake City— we’re hearing reports of two people shot — possibly involving the Metro bus you see here. We’re working to confirm and will have the details for you live on @KIRO7Seattle at 5 #seattle pic.twitter.com/Wd9oy0fNns — Linzi Sheldon (@LinziKIRO7) March 27, 2019 ​According to media reports, police are responding to several locations in the area. Sand Point Way Northeast is blocked in all directions between Northeast 115th Street and Northeast 125th Street, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation, as cited by the Seattle Times. Police have asked people to avoid the area. READ MORE: Mass Shooting Reported Amid Anti-Trump Rally in Downtown Seattle

​

DETAILS TO FOLLOW