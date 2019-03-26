US House Fails to Override Trump Veto of Resolution to End Border Emergency

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Tuesday failed to secure the votes need to override US President Donald Trump's veto of legislation aimed at terminating his declaration of national emergency on the US border with Mexico.

The House of Representatives voted 248-181, short of the two-thirds majority needed to override Trump's veto.

On 15 March, Trump issued the first veto of his presidency with which it stroke down a congressional resolution to end his declaration of national emergency, which passed with bipartisan support in both the Senate and House of Representatives.

The Senate passed the joint resolution with a 59-41 vote on 14 March, while the House of Representatives passed the resolution with a 245-182 vote on 27 February.

Trump declared a national emergency last month to free up to $8 billion in federal funds to build a wall on the US border with Mexico.

Earlier in March, the Defenсe Department said it identified $12.8 billion in possible funding that could be used to fulfil Trump's call to construct a border wall.