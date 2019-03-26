US House Fails to Override Trump Veto of Resolution to End Border Emergency

The House of Representatives voted 248-181, short of the two-thirds majority needed to override Trump's veto.
On 15 March, Trump issued the first veto of his presidency with which it stroke down a congressional resolution to end his declaration of national emergency, which passed with bipartisan support in both the Senate and House of Representatives.
READ MORE: US Patrol Discovers Tunnel Near Mexico Border in Texas' Hidalgo — Reports
Trump declared a national emergency last month to free up to $8 billion in federal funds to build a wall on the US border with Mexico.
Earlier in March, the Defenсe Department said it identified $12.8 billion in possible funding that could be used to fulfil Trump's call to construct a border wall.
