Register
11:04 GMT +324 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this April 18, 2018 photo, Chelsea Manning addresses participants at an anti-fracking rally in Baltimore. It's one of the most unconventional U.S. Senate bids in recent memory: Manning, America's most famous convicted leaker, is seeking to win Maryland’s Democratic primary

    Supporters Demand Chelsea Manning's Release From 'Prolonged Solitary'

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    US
    Get short URL
    111

    Chelsea Manning, who has been incarcerated for declining to testify before a grand jury, has been held in solitary confinement for over two weeks, the US Army whistleblower's supporters say, according to The Guardian.

    "We condemn the solitary confinement that Chelsea Manning has been subjected to during her incarceration at William G. Truesdale adult detention center," a committee of supporters said in a statement.

    READ MORE: Chelsea Manning Claims She Was Illegally Spied on Prior to WikiLeaks Subpoena

    According to supporters group, Chelsea Manning has been kept in a cell for 22 hours a day, which could affect the former army specialist's mental health.

    "Chelsea can't be out of her cell while any other prisoners are out, so she cannot talk to other people, or visit the law library, and has no access to books or reading material. She has not been outside for 16 days," they added.

    Chelsea Manning attends a rally in support of the J20 defendants
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    WikiLeaks Whistle-blower Manning Subpoenaed to Testify in Case Against Assange
    Earlier this month, Manning was arrested following a federal judge's finding that the whistleblower was in contempt of court for rejecting to respond to questions before a secret grand jury.

    Manning, formerly known as Bradley Manning, was released from a US prison in May 2017 after serving seven years of a 35-year prison sentence for handing over internal documents to WikiLeaks. The sentence was commuted by then-US President Barack Obama in 2017 as one of his last official acts. 

    Related:

    From Jail, Chelsea Manning Blasts Grand Jury's ‘Secret Process'
    Chelsea Manning Arrested for Refusing to Testify in WikiLeaks Case - Report
    WikiLeaks Whistle-blower Manning Subpoenaed to Testify in Case Against Assange
    Tags:
    arrest, Chelsea Manning, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Miss Russia' Contestants in Moscow
    Meet Dazzling Contestants Who Dare to Fight for the Crown at "Miss Russia 2019"
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse