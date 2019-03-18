Trump Slams General Motors CEO in Person Over Plant Closures - Report

The US President blasted the automaker’s top executive for its decision to close a number of plants in the US and Canada and its reluctance to sell the factories to a different owner, forcing thousands of people out of their jobs.

US President Trump said that he spoke with General Motors CEO Mary Barra in person over the company's decision to close a manufacturing plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

"Just spoke to Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors about the Lordstown Ohio plant," Trump tweeted Sunday. "I am not happy that it is closed when everything else in our Country is BOOMING. I asked her to sell it or do something quickly. She blamed the [United Auto Workers] Union — I don't care, I just want it open!"

Just spoke to Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors about the Lordstown Ohio plant. I am not happy that it is closed when everything else in our Country is BOOMING. I asked her to sell it or do something quickly. She blamed the UAW Union — I don’t care, I just want it open! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

​This is the third time Trump took to Twitter over the weekend to express his frustration over the General Motors' decision to shut several factories in the US and Canada that employ some 15,000 workers.

"G.M. let our Country down, but other much better car companies are coming into the U.S. in droves," Trump tweeted earlier Sunday. "I want action on Lordstown fast. Stop complaining and get the job done!"

He also called on UAW Ohio division president David Green "to get his act together and produce" in the same tweet.

Democrat UAW Local 1112 President David Green ought to get his act together and produce. G.M. let our Country down, but other much better car companies are coming into the U.S. in droves. I want action on Lordstown fast. Stop complaining and get the job done! 3.8% Unemployment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

​Earlier Saturday, Trump also suggested that the factory would do better under a different owner, but that the decision must be made swiftly.

"Because the economy is so good, General Motors must get their Lordstown, Ohio, plant open, maybe in a different form or with a new owner, FAST!" Trump tweeted. "Toyota is investing 13.5 $Billion in U.S., others likewise. G.M. MUST ACT QUICKLY. Time is of the essence!"

Because the economy is so good, General Motors must get their Lordstown, Ohio, plant open, maybe in a different form or with a new owner, FAST! Toyota is investing 13.5 $Billion in U.S., others likewise. G.M. MUST ACT QUICKLY. Time is of the essence! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2019

​In an interview earlier last week, Trump said the company "is not going to be treated well" over its "nasty" decision to shutter its factories. He also criticized the company for focusing on electric cars only, calling it a "big mistake" and threatened to remove the automaker's tax credit for electric vehicles. General Motors have two models — Chevrolet Bolt and Chevrolet Volt — that qualify for a tax credit.

"They've changed the whole model of General Motors," Trump said. "They're going to all electric. All electric's not going to work. I don't run a car company, but all electric is not going to work."

Earlier in November, General Motors announced plans to cut 15,000 jobs and close manufacturing plants in Lordstown as well as Michigan and Canada's Ontario. The company also announced it would close auto parts factories in Michigan and Maryland.

Trump made it a pillar of his economic policy to bring US companies working offshore back to US soil and create large number of jobs for US citizens.