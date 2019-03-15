'Jexodus': Trump Stirs Debate by Praising Jews Leaving Dems for GOP

Trump’s tweet about Jewish voters comes as Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar remains under fire over recent comments suggesting Jewish organisations pay US politicians to support Israel, which many viewed as anti-Semitic.

US President Donald Trump has once again managed to rile up social media as he praised a grassroots movement called "Jexodus" (apparently a portmanteau of the words “Jew” and “Exodus”) which encourages Jewish voters to abandon the Democratic Party.

"Republicans are waiting with open arms", Trump tweeted, urging the voters to remember his decision to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and his handling of the “horrible Iran nuclear deal".

The ‘Jexodus’ movement encourages Jewish people to leave the Democrat Party. Total disrespect! Republicans are waiting with open arms. Remember Jerusalem (U.S. Embassy) and the horrible Iran Nuclear Deal! @OANN @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 марта 2019 г.

​Trump’s tweet was quickly rebutted by many people online, with some of even challenging the very existence of "Jexodus".

STFU. Every Jew I know hates your guts! — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) 15 марта 2019 г.

Trump’s claim that Democrats are an ‘Anti-Jewish Party’ is absurd:



There are 27 Jews currently serving in the U.S. House. Twenty-five of them are Democrats; 2 are Republicans.



There is no Jexodus movement. — Thorsten (@Airvooocht) 15 марта 2019 г.

American Jews are not Israeli: they are Americans. This statement by the Republican US President saying American Jews should vote Republican because of Republican support for the current Israeli regime is very antisemitic. Hence: American Jews overwhelmingly vote Democratic. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) 15 марта 2019 г.

THERE IS NO JEXODUS MOVEMENT, YOU HATE FILLED PUSTULE. Stop fueling the hate. People are dying. People are taking your words as dog whistles to justify their murderous desires against those who don't look or pray like them. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Put down the damn phone and resign. — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) 15 марта 2019 г.

​The movement’s name also seemed amusing to some.

Isn't "Jexodus" just "Exodus to Jazz?" Nice piano arrangement, terrible political branding though. — Chris Davis isn't having it (@PeskyFly) 15 марта 2019 г.

​A number of people also claimed that the president’s tweet looks inappropriate in the wake of the deadly shooting in New Zealand.

49 people literally just died because of their religion and you want to use this time to bring religion into politics and spread more hate. You are disgusting. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) 15 марта 2019 г.

You really don't understand how empathy works, do you?



After tweeting words of support to New Zealand after a HEINOUS terror attack, DON'T follow that up, 20 minutes later, with FAKE NEWS trash about a nonexistent jexodus. It's vile, asshole.



Turn off FoxNews for a minute! — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) 15 марта 2019 г.

Any other day this tweet would have been merely horrific. Sending it this morning as the world grieves reveals your sociopathy. — Bryce Tache 🇺🇸 (@brycetache) 15 марта 2019 г.

​There were also those, however, who appeared to share Trump’s sentiment.

The ‘Jexodus’ movement is a sound decision. The democrat party has become anti-Semite. — CC (@ChatByCC) 15 марта 2019 г.

You’re a FOOL to be a Jewish Democrat while members of Congress align themselves with Hamas. — ⚔️ Marine 🇺🇸 ONE ⚔️ (@TheReady1775) 15 марта 2019 г.

​Trump’s remark comes as Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar remains under fire over recent comments suggesting Jewish organisations pay US politicians to support Israel, which many viewed as anti-Semitic.

Later, she repeated her assertions, saying Jewish organisations were pushing members of US Congress to have "allegiance to a foreign country".