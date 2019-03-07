Huawei Sues US Over Law Banning Government Agencies From Using Its Equipment

The CNBC broadcaster reported that the lawsuit was filed on Thursday.
It reportedly challenges a provision of the National Defense Authorization Act, which bars Huawei and another Chinese IT company, ZTE, from participating in US government procurement.
The US authorities have been citing security threats, suggesting that Huawei might gather intelligence and pass it to the Chinese government, something denied by the company.
