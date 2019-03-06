Nearly 60% of US Voters Oppose Impeaching Trump - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Most US voters are opposed to launching impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, a Quinnipiac University poll revealed.

By a margin of 59 to 35 percent, US voters are opposed to impeaching the president, according to the poll. However, around 58 percent of voters agree that Congress should investigate allegations about Trump's unethical and illegal behaviour.

Last week, Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen in congressional testimony accused the president of committing crimes including campaign finance violations and potential tax fraud.

Many Democratic lawmakers after their party took over the US House of Representatives in January have vowed to begin impeachment proceedings against the president. Although the House can file articles of impeachment, which is akin to an indictment, conviction would require a two-thirds majority vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.