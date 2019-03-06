US Food, Drug Safety Chief to Resign Next Month After Successful Tenure - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb will leave his position next month after a successful effort to bring low-price generic drugs to market, President Donald Trump announced in a statement.

“Scott Gottlieb, who has done an absolutely terrific job as Commissioner of the FDA, plans to leave government service sometime next month,” Trump said via Twitter on Tuesday. "Scott has helped us to lower drug prices, get a record number of generic drugs approved and onto the market, and so many other things. He and his talents will be greatly missed!"

The resignation of the 46-year-old physician, former venture capitalist and drug consultant was first reported by the Washington Post.

Gottlieb overcame early scepticism over past ties to the pharmaceutical industry by battling to increase availability of generic substitutes for brand-name drugs. He also took on other public health issues such as teen vaping and opioid addiction.