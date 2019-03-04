Beverly Hills 90210 Star Luke Perry Dies at 52 - Reports

The American actor, who starred in CW’s series Riverdale, gained popularity for his role as Dylan McKay in the TV series Beverly Hills, 90210, one of the most recognizable US TV shows to reflect the 1990s.

The TMZ reported on Monday, that Luke Perry, died after suffering a stroke at the age of 52. The TV icon died at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank surrounded by his family after being rushed to hospital on Wednesday.

According to the report, Perry's representatives explained that they sedated him after the stroke to give the actor's brain a chance to recover, but the attempt failed.

Twitter has been flooded with netizens paying their condolences to the TV icon.

— Katie Hasenbank (@katiehasenbank) 4 марта 2019 г.

​

DETAILS TO FOLLOW