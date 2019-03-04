At Least 22 Killed, 40 Injured as Tornadoes Hit Alabama - Reports (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 22 people were killed as powerful tornadoes swept through the southern US state of Alabama on Sunday, media reported, citing Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

Earlier in the day, media reported that 14 people were killed as a result of tornadoes in Alabama, adding that the death toll was likely to rise. At least 40 people were reportedly injured.

Breaking: Death toll from multiple tornadoes in Lee County, Alabama, rises to 22. pic.twitter.com/mc7kF346Vb — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) 4 марта 2019 г.

"We’ve done everything we feel like we can do this evening. The area is just very, very hazardous to put anybody in to at this point in time — debris everywhere and it’s just… just some mass damage to structures and residences in the area" Jones was quoted as saying by the WBRC channel.

Smith's Station, Alabama was also hit hard by today's tornadoes.



An entire cell tower was taken out. (https://t.co/rxglsOaFYm) pic.twitter.com/DkX1kNHdOO — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) 3 марта 2019 г.

The sheriff noted that people were still reported missing, and a more organized search would be conducted in the morning. According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, quoted by the broadcaster, there are both children and older adults among the victims.

