Bernie Sanders Kicks Off Second Presidential Campaign, Tells Family Story

Sanders, while publicly announcing the beginning of his 2020 presidential ticket, running with a series of traditional electorate-oriented topics, went back to his roots, describing how hard it was for his family and himself to make it through those times, when "lack of money — was always a point of stress."
"As we launch this campaign for president, you deserve to know where I came from because family history, obviously, heavily influences the values that we develop as adults," the presidential hopeful said during a visit to Brooklyn College.
The content of the speech appeared to reflect a trend established by other candidates running for the White House, who, according to The Washington Post, share details of their private life with voters.
While delivering his speech, Sanders highlighted that he knows where he came from — "a lower middle class family", and continued with recollections from his past.
"My mother's dream was that someday our family would move out of that rent-controlled apartment to a home of our own. That dream was never fulfilled. She died young while we still lived in that rent-controlled apartment," Sanders said, cited by The Washington Post.
"I did not have a mom and dad who gave me millions of dollars to build luxury skyscrapers and casinos and country clubs. But I had something more valuable: I had the role model of a father who had unbelievable courage in journeying across an ocean, with no money in his pocket and not knowing a word of English," the 77-year-old lifelong politician said.
Sander's Saturday speech saw various reactions among social media users.
While some Twitterians were supportive,
"I know where I came from.— Hanoi James (@Banalization) March 2, 2019
And that is something I will never forget."
Was a punch in the gut. Easily the most moving moment in a speech @BernieSanders has given. Tears welled folks.
— NYNeuroDevPsy🖤❄ (@OaktownCogPsy) March 2, 2019
Others interpreted the speech as targeting and harming Trump.
Listening to #berniesanders after @POTUS' speech today made my stomach sick…all they've got is to try to make him sound racist. #Trump is for Americans…not #illegals of ANY race. Illegals break the law when they cross r border..& criminals come in along w/them. #neverBERNIE— On Side of GOD + TRUMP (@miksu2006) March 2, 2019
— b scott (@bscottnewskona) March 2, 2019
Some were skeptical, noting that the speech was normal for a politician who promises ‘something for everybody' without giving details
@chucktodd Bernie Sanders seems like a typical politician running for office. In his speech today in Brooklyn, he promised something for everybody, without explaining how his administration would pay for it.— Frank S. Tate (@FrankSTate1) March 2, 2019
— john tabah (@VonAntonius) March 2, 2019
— Dan Carty (@dancarty5) March 2, 2019
Bernie Sanders telling the most liberal part of the country that everything is going to be free isn’t America.— ConservativeNationalist_1 (@Nationalist_KAG) March 2, 2019
