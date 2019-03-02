Register
22:22 GMT +302 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People attend a video conference of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the International Center for Advanced Communication Studies for Latin America (CIESPAL) auditorium in Quito on June 23, 2016.

    WikiLeaks Volunteer Agrees to Work With US Investigators for Immunity – Report

    © AFP 2018 / Rodrigo Buendia
    US
    Get short URL
    105

    While Chelsea Manning, who leaked State Department cables to Julian Assange, continues to fight subpoenas in a case regarding the now famous exposure of secret US documents, a fellow WikiLeaks volunteer has decided to testify.

    David House, a former WikiLeaks volunteer and friend of Chelsea Manning, has decided to cooperate with the US investigation into the release of State Department cables and army field reports from Afghanistan by WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange, The Daily Beast reported. In exchange, House will be granted immunity.

    "You know, I'm walking around on the street out here. I'm not in an embassy", he said.

    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    US Court Refuses to Force Govt to Unseal WikiLeaks Founder's Case - Filing

    The former volunteer testified about his meetings with Assange and the contents of his talks with him. House noted that prosecutors were especially interested in the potential for collateral damage in some of Assange's leaks, such as exposure of the WikiLeaks sources of information.  The discussion as to whether WikiLeaks should publish documents that could lead to the exposure of those who leaked them has led to the departure of several of Assange's supporters.

    The case against the WikiLeaks founder has been ongoing for nine years, as prosecutors have been attempting to determine whether Assange's actions fall under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act or the Espionage Act.

    READ MORE: Guarding You From The News: NewsGuard Warns Against Reading WikiLeaks

    Julian Assange is currently living in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, hiding from British authorities that could arrest him for breaching bail conditions. Assange and his team of lawyers believe that the arrest could be used to later extradite him to the US to face prosecution there. 

    Related:

    US Court Refuses to Force Govt to Unseal WikiLeaks Founder's Case - Filing
    Corsi: Stone Wanted Me to Push WikiLeaks on Podesta Emails, But I Couldn’t
    Roger Stone Says He Never Discussed WikiLeaks Releases With Trump
    Guarding You From The News: NewsGuard Warns Against Reading WikiLeaks
    WikiLeaks Warns Media Against Reporting 140 Fake Statements on Assange - Reports
    'Assange is a Hero': Wikileaks Revealed US Crimes in Conflict Zones - Campaigner
    Tags:
    investigation, case, WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Army as Lifestyle: Russian Army Uniform Fahion Awards
    Army as Lifestyle: Russian Army Uniform Fashion Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse