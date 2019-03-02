Register
02:47 GMT +302 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A newspaper featuring a photo of US President-elect Donald Trump at a news stand in Beijing

    Trump Demands China Lift All Tariffs on US Agricultural Goods

    © AFP 2018 / Greg Baker
    US
    Get short URL
    328

    US President Donald Trump said Friday that he had asked "China to immediately remove all Tariffs" on US agricultural goods, stressing that Washington has delayed the 1 March deadline on its planned tariff hike.

    "I have asked China to immediately remove all Tariffs on our agricultural products (including beef, pork, etc.) based on the fact that we are moving along nicely with Trade discussions … This is very important for our great farmers — and me!" Trump said on Twitter.

    China and the United States have been embroiled in a trade dispute since last June, when Trump announced that the United States would subject $50 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs.

    READ MORE: Trade War Cut US Soybean Exports to China 90% — Top USDA Economist

    Last week, Trump announced in a Twitter post that he would delay another planned increase in tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods that was originally set for 1 March. Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly cited progress in the trade talks and proposed a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping to reach a trade agreement.

    U.S. President Donald Trump, second right, and China's President Xi Jinping, second left, attend their bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    China's Plan for $30Bln US Agriculture Imports 'Camouflages Real Issue' - Broker
    However, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told US lawmakers Thursday that Trump would not seek congressional approval on any deal that is reached with China.

    Trump’s trade chief also said that any agreement with China would be binding and contain enforcement procedures that would allow the United States to unilaterally respond to abusive trade practices, such as theft of trade secrets and technology.

    During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly criticized Beijing for cheating on existing trade agreements and vowed to reduce China’s annual trade surplus with the United States of more than $500 billion.

    READ MORE: Chinese Authorities Recognise Impact of Trade War With US on Country's Economy

    China’s economy has reportedly slowed in response to tariffs imposed by Trump, which US officials credit with persuading Beijing to negotiate.

    Related:

    US-China Trade War Not Over? Trump-Xi Deal Could Be 'Temporary' Accord - Pundit
    Trade War Cut US Soybean Exports to China 90% - Top USDA Economist
    Chilling Echoes: UK Threatens Trade War With Ireland in Search of EU Concessions
    China Unveils Hong Kong Integration Plan Amid Sino-US Trade War
    China Snaps Up More Gold as US Trade War Pushes Country Away From Dollar
    Tags:
    tariffs, agriculture, trade war, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse